Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports Correspondent Tim Scott joined the crowds of Stockport County fans for the victory parade

Stockport County have shown off their League Two trophy on a homecoming parade through the town.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of the town centre to see their heroes on the open top bus before it reached Edgeley Park.

The ground was sold out, with 10,000 fans taking to the stands to watch the team lift the trophy and celebrate their momentous season.

Fans said "It's great to be promoted and back to where we should be, still a way to go but we are on our way now"

Another lifelong Stockport County fan said "winning the title is absolutely immense, it is a great day"

It is County's second promotion in three seasons and sees the team playing in England's third tier for the first time in 14 years.

The club are now looking to the future and hope to redevelop their ground to increase capacity to 18,000 as they look forward to playing in League One next season.