A football fan has been charged with causing harassment, alarm or distress over alleged tragedy chanting during a Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley.

Burnley FC said they were informed about “offensive footage” on social media from some of their travelling supporters at Old Trafford.

Greater Manchester Police said it has charged Nathan Rawlinson, 44, of Bacup, Lancashire, with Section 5 of the Public Order Act 1986 and that he has been bailed.

The force said: “As we have enforced recently, continued incidents of tragedy chanting by anyone will not be tolerated and will be dealt with robustly.”

Burnley released a club statement on X, calling tragedy chanting 'completely unacceptable'

The Premier League vowed anyone found guilty would be punished saying “We continue to treat this as an unacceptable issue and fully support Burnley FC, Manchester United and the police in identifying and prosecuting those responsible.”