More crimes scenes have been opened after “further breakthroughs” in a murder investigation involving a torso found in a nature reserve.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are at four separate crime scenes

Worsley Road in Winton

Blackleach Reservoir in Worsley

Linneyshaw Colliery Wood in Salford

Mitchell Street in Bury

Two men, aged 42 and 68 from Salford, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday remain in custody for further questioning, the force said.

A torso was found in clear plastic by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford on April 4.

The victim is believed to be a white man aged over 40, who had only been dead for a matter of days.

A 20-year-old man previously arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes, of GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “As we close the net further on this investigation and uncover more intelligence, I want to reassure our communities we are doing everything in our power to ensure we obtain every available bit of available evidence.

“Our investigation so far has been a far-reaching and painstaking process, trawling through hundreds of hours of CCTV alongside recording several accounts from the public around the circumstances.

“The four scenes in place are to make sure we investigate thoroughly and continue with our good progress and remain committed on keeping you updated as and when we make further developments.”

Mr Hughes said the force were still appealing to local communities for anything suspicious they may have seen, heard or witnessed in the crime scene areas.