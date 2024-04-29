Former Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy’s High Court tax debt case has come to an end after he paid a six-figure sum.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) had sought a bankruptcy order against the French football player over a bill previously said to be around £800,000.

At a hearing on Monday 29 April, before a specialist insolvency judge, Mr Mendy's lawyers said the outstanding sum of just under £710,000 had been paid.

Louis Doyle KC, for Mendy, said proceedings had been previously adjourned to allow for the sale of the footballer's house near Macclesfield in Cheshire, and that he had now paid the debt.

The court heard the sum had not yet reached HMRC. However, after receiving undertakings from lawyers, Chief Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Nicholas Briggs dismissed the bankruptcy proceedings against Mr Mendy.

Former Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy. Credit: PA Images

Judge Briggs said: “In the circumstances, there is nothing left in this petition. I shall accept the undertaking. I shall dismiss the petition with costs.”

In response, Mr Doyle said: “That order marks the end of these proceedings.”

“That’s correct,” Judge Briggs replied.

The High Court in London was also told that Mr Mendy, who now plays in France for Lorient, owes less than £5,000 in council tax to Cheshire East Council.

However, Mr Doyle said he was confident the debt would be paid promptly.

He added that Mr Mendy "won’t have picked up post and won’t have realised he’s in debt to the borough council” as he has been away from the property.

At a hearing in February, the court heard that Mr Mendy was bringing legal action against his former club after Manchester City stopped paying him when he was charged with rape in 2021.

The footballer was subsequently cleared of rape and attempted rape at Chester Crown Court.

Mr Doyle told the hearing that Mr Mendy previously did not have the money immediately available to pay the tax debt, adding that his salary for French club Lorient is “about one tenth” of his previous wage.