Police found a haul of "worrying items" at the house of a suspect after a bouncer was "sprayed in the face".Cheshire Constabulary's Warrington division posted a photo of the haul of items seized from the suspect's address on social media on Saturday 27 April.

Officers arrested a suspect after they were called to reports that a member of door staff was sprayed in the face during an incident in the town centre.

Police posted about the discovery on Facebook. Credit: Facebook/Warrington Police

Officers said when they arrived and arrested the suspect they were found to be in possession of an incapacitant spray. While not firearms, incapacitant sprays are subject to some of the same rules and regulations as a projectile-firing firearm under Section 5 (b) of the Firearms Act 1968.

The force said officers who searched the suspect's home address found a haul of knives, machetes, an axe, tasers and handcuffs.

Cheshire Constabulary said the "worrying items" have now been taken into police possession.

The full police social media post said: "One in custody for possession of an incapacitant spray (a section 5 firearm) after a member of door staff was sprayed in the face during an incident in the town centre."A subsequent search of the suspect's home address recovered these worrying items which have now all been safely taken into police possession and away from the streets."

