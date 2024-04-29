A man has admitted to murdering his ex-partner who was fatally stabbed in her own home.

Perseverance Ncube, 35, known as 'Percy' to friends, was murdered by Obert Moyo.

Moyo had been due to go on trial at Manchester Crown Court but changed his plea to guilty on the first day of the case.

Police were called to Dukesgate Grove in Little Hulton, Salford, to reports of a woman being found seriously hurt at 2:40am on Friday 10 November 2023.

Neighbours reported hearing 'screaming' and went to help her. But Ms Ncube was later pronounced dead.

Moyo, 46, of Pennington Road, Bolton, was arrested and charged.

He now faces a life sentence, and is due to appear in court again on 30 April for his sentencing hearing.

Ms Ncube's family told of their "immense pain" following her death.

She was described as being "loving and devoted" and an "active member of her church". They said that she had been "cruelly taken from us due to domestic violence".

"Percy had just celebrated her 35th birthday in October, and her passing has left us with an immeasurable sense of loss," the statement continued.

Police were called to an address in Salford in November 2023. Credit: MEN Media

A candlelit vigil was held on the street outside her home the day after her death. Residents lit candles and laid them in the shape of hearts and the letter 'P'.

Friends from Ms Ncube's church spoke of her 'true soul' and 'peaceful' nature.

"We literally had a real angel living with us," one said.

"Words can't express how good this woman was. Nothing I say can explain how good she was as a person."

Another person who attended the vigil said: "You just don't think something like this will happen on your doorstep. We're a really tight knit community. We just wanted to do something to bring people together."