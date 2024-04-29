Play Brightcove video

ITV Granada's Mel Barham joined the Three Dads and Kevin Sinfield

A group of fathers who have been walking across the UK to raise money for mental health charities have joined forces with another famous fundraiser.

Mike Palmer from Greater Manchester, Tim Owen from Norfolk and Andy Airey from Cumbria all lost their teenager daughters after they took their own lives.

They became the Three Dads Walking after completing their first challenge in 2021 by walking 300 miles.

A year later, they doubled that distance by trekking 600 miles, walking between the parliaments of all four nations.

The Three Dads reached the halfway point of their third challenge down the Eastern spine of the UK.

"It's gone absolutely brilliantly," said Mike.

"The support we've had has been off scale to be quite honest, weve been joined everyday by sadly other bereaved parents and people affected by suicide.

"It's the club no one wants to join, but we all want to make a difference and want to stop other families going through this terrible grief that is losing someone to suicide,losing a child to suicide brings."

The Three Dads Walking begin campaigning after losing their daughters. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The trio have been joined by Kevin Sinfield for a part of their journey.

The Oldham-born former rugby league player has recently become known for his fundraising in aid of Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

"I think it's incredible what they're doing. For those that have got kids, they know how important this is," said Kevin.

"To be here today to support when I knew they were coming into Leeds, I needed to be here and they promised they're going to come and run with us in December!"

"Just felt like it was important that we support each other...it's great to be here."

They have raised over £1 million for mental health charity, Papyrus. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Suicide is the biggest killer of under-35s and the Three Dads Walking want to make suicide prevention a part of the school curriculum.

Tim added: "As bereaved parents we needed to fight back about that. The key thing we've been doing is engaging with government...if suicide is the biggest killer of our young people why don't we do something about it?

"We've seen suicide prevention be delivered in school to 11, 12 year olds, really safe, really age appropriate and these young kids have a chance that if they have these suicidal thoughts, that one in five of us will have, they've got that possibility of navigating that and keeping themselves alive."

They have twelve days left of their walk before they reach the finish line.

"This was the last day of hills today so we're getting out into the flat lands next," said Andy.

"If anybody wants to come and join us, check out our tracker and come and join in like these people."