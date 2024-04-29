The family of a 40-year-old man who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to him.

Shaun Davies died after being hit by a car on Stockport Road in Ashton-under-Lyne at around 11.55pm on Wednesday 24 April.

In a tribute released on Monday 29 April, his family described him as a 'kind, caring and loving' person.

They said: "We sadly lost our beloved brother Shaun to a hit and run on the 24th April.

"He was a much-loved son, brother and uncle. Shaun was such a beautiful kind person who had a loving and caring character to him.

"He brought laughter and smiles to anyone he was around.

"As it was a very unexpected death to the family we have set up a GoFundMe page to give Shaun the send off he deserves.

"Us as a family ask for privacy at this time to grieve in peace. Thank you."

A 29-year-old man was arrested by Greater Manchester Police at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Police said a 23-year-old man later handed himself in.

Both men have been released on bail as investigations into the incident continue.

Any witnesses of the crash, or anyone with footage, should contact GMP. Officers can be contacted on 0161 856 4741 quoting log 4160-24/4/24.

Information can also be reported via www.gmp.police.uk or 101 or shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To donate to the Go Fund Me page for Shaun, click here.