Two men have been charged with murder after the discovery of human remains in Salford.

Earlier discoveries were made at Kersal Dale, Blackleach Reservoir and Colliery Wood, all in Salford, over the past three weeks. The first discovery was on 4 April.

Greater Manchester Police believe the victim was a man in his 60s from Salford.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 70, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, have been charged with murder.

They are due to appear at Tameside Magistrates Court on Monday 29 April.

Formal identification is ongoing. The remains that were found at the other three locations are still being tested.

Police say they are 'confident' they belong to the same victim.

ACC Sarah Jackson said, “We have had large numbers of officers, staff and specialists working diligently on this investigation over the last three weeks. It has been very much a large, collective effort, with the victim and family at the heart of it from the outset.

“We have specially trained officers deployed to support the family as they come to terms with this tragic news. They are aware of this morning’s further discovery and will continue to be kept up to date with how we are progressing.

“Despite the charges brought today, our work is far from over.

“The scenes we already have established in Bury and Salford will remain in place for much of this week whilst our searches and enquiries continue. Local officers will continue to patrol the impacted areas to provide reassurance.

“We will continue following every line of enquiry to recover and reunite the victim with his family, bringing a dignified end to this terrible scenario.

“I’d like to thank the communities of Salford and beyond for their cooperation throughout this investigation. I know this incident has come as a shock, and the support we’ve had from those in the area is very much appreciated.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…