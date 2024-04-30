Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenage girl suffered head injuries following a "targeted" attack.The 16-year-old girl was outside Londis on Prescot Road in Fairfield, Liverpool, when the attack happened at around 9pm on 28 April.The girl sustained head injuries in the attack, and was taken to hospital. She is said to be in a stable condition.Merseyside Police have confirmed they made two arrests.

A 19-year-old man from Old Swan and a 14-year-old boy from Kensington were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Both remain in police custody.

The incident happened on Prescot Road, Fairfield. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts of Merseyside Police said: "We understand the shock and worry that such a serious incident of violence will cause to the community, and we'd encourage people to speak to officers in the area if they know anything.

"Two people are in custody as we look to establish the circumstances of what we believe was a targeted attack."Although this will have been an extremely traumatic incident, both for the victim and any witnesses, we are hopeful that she will make a full recovery.

"If you saw what happened or anyone making off on a bike at the time, check your devices and pass on any information as soon as possible. We will continue to take action to find those responsible."

