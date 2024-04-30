The family of a young mum murdered by her jealous ex are demanding answers from the Home Office about why it had failed to deport him - despite him being an illegal immigrant who had already been jailed for attacking a woman.

Mother-of-two Perseverance Ncube, 35, was chased from her home in Salford and called 999. But her ex-partner Obert Moyo caught up with her and stabbed through the heart with a meat skewer.

As she was dying, her children, aged 10 and 12, lay with her and prayed for her life after bravely fighting him off when he had broken into their house in Dukesgate Grove, Little Hulton, on 10 November 2023.

Police outside Perseverance Ncube's home Credit: MEN Media

Moyo, 46, of Pennington Road, Bolton, had initially denied murder but changed his plea on the first day of his trial at Manchester Crown Court.

He was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years before becoming eligible for parole.

On the steps of court after sentence had been passed, Det Sgt Fiona Manning of Greater Manchester Police, said the life sentence would never bring Ms Ncube - known as Percy - back to her family.

Det Sgt Fiona Manning of GMP speaking outside court.

She added: "Percy's family deserve answers, basically, from the Home Office as to why this man - as dangerous as Moyo was - was allowed to live in this country illegally for over 20 years.

"Had Moyo been deported, Percy's children would still have a mother."

Perseverance Ncube had split with Moyo Credit: MEN Media

Also speaking outside court, Det Ch Insp Gina Brennand had said Moyo had stalked Ms Ncube for several months before killing her. This not not been reported to the police but had been recorded on his immigration electronic monitoring tag - fitted by the Home Office because he was an overstayer in the UKand on CCTV.

She said in the hours before the attack, Moyo had gone to a filling station to buy a can of pterol, having already himself with knives, a hammer and meat skewers. He planned to use the petrol can to burn the house down after killing her, she said.

Det Ch Insp Gina Brennad speaking after Moyo had been jailed for life.

After stabbing Ms Ncube, he 'calmly' walked away, disposing of the murder weapon, his mobile phone and electronic tag.

"Moyo was an illegal immigrant. He was on prison licence, having served a 14-year term for a violent offence against another woman. He is a danger to women."

Jealous killer Obert Moyo Credit: MEN Media

Manchester Crown Court heard Ms NCube and Moyo had been in a relationship for about 18 months, but that Ms Ncube had ended it after learning he had been seeing other women.

Despite Ms Ncube telling him 'in no uncertain terms' that their relationship was over after she met a new partner, Moyo began turning up outside her home and 'stalking' her.

At the time of the murder, Moyo was on licence having been released from prison for a brutal attack on another ex-partner. He had been jailed for 14 years after attacking the woman with a knife and strangling her.

Heartbreaking statements were read in court on behalf of her children. Addressing Moyo, Ms Ncube's daughter said: "I just want to say you ruined my whole life. You stole my mum from me. If you don't care I hope you get a life sentence. I really thought you were like a father to me, but you're not.

"I don't even know you anymore. I hate you."

Her son said he experiences a 'burning pain' every day without his mother. "I miss her, I miss being able to hug her, being able to walk to her," he said.

"I blame myself, believing I could and should have done more. Bargaining like giving my life, or an arm or a leg for her. He viciously attacked a woman who did nothing wrong. He could have just moved on."

In a message to his late mother, the boy added: "Mum, I miss you. I will always love you."

Forensics officers in Dukesgate Grove, Little Hulton Credit: MEN Media

Sentencing, Judge Patrick Field KC said of the children: "Their loss is incalculable. What they witnessed was utterly terrible."

He told Moyo, of Pennington Road, Bolton, who sat with his head in his hands throughout the hearing: "This was a calculated, premeditated, brutal and wicked offence. I am sure to the appropriate standard that you intended to kill Ms Ncube."

Defending, Dafydd Enoch KC said Moyo was suffering from 'severe mental health difficulties' at the time. "He has a real problem with the break up of relationships." he said of Moyo.

"There is clearly something in his psyche which causes him to behave wholly inappropriately when relationships are brought to an end. It is almost impossible to ascertain why that is."

