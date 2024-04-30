A five-year-old boy is fighting for his life after a crash on a motorway between an HGV and a Vauxhall Astra.

It happened at around 2.45pm on Monday 29 April on the M67 eastbound near junction 4 at Mottram.

The two people who were in the Astra, a 38-year-old woman and five-year-old boy were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Greater Manchester Police say the woman’s injuries aren't life-threatening, however, the child’s injuries are described as life-threatening.

A 39-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

The motorway was closed until the early hours of the following morning as Investigations took place.

GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

They are also keen to speak to anyone who may have any footage, including dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area in the moments leading up to the collision.

