A man has been jailed after biting a man’s ear off in an horrific attack.On 26 October 2023, Lancashire Police were called to reports of an assault at a flat on Bolton Rd, Darwen.

When they got there they found a man in his 50s unresponsive, with a number of injuries including one of his ears being bitten off.

He was rushed to hospital and such was the severity of his injuries, which included a collapsed lung and a bleed on the brain, that it was initially feared he may die, but he survived after a number of operations.

The man responsible for the attack, Steven Paterson, was arrested at the scene and later charged.

Paterson, 35, of Cavendish Street, Darwen, pleaded guilty to Section 18 wounding at Preston Crown Court, and on Monday 29 April, was jailed for nine years and five months with an extended licence of five years.

Preston Crown Court.

Tony Roberts, of Blackburn CID, said: "This was a sickening and callous attack which has left Paterson’s victim with life-threatening injuries.

"Nothing can justify the ferocious violence used in the attack, which included the victim losing part of his ears.

"I welcome the significant sentence handed down to Paterson which reflects the very real danger he presents to the public."

