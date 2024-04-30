Police are appealing for information following a "completely mindless" suspected arson attack on church grounds in St Helens.

The alarm was raised at around 4pm on Monday 29 April when a fire was reported inside a row of garages located within the grounds of St Theresa’s Church, on Gartons Lane.

A window of the church was also found to have been smashed.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended and distinguished the fire, which caused significant damage to the garages, but thankfully no one was hurt during the incident.

A joint fire service and police investigation is underway to establish the cause of the fire, but it is suspected to be deliberate.

Detective Inspector Jimmy Rotheram from Merseyside Police said: "It’s truly shocking that a church, which is such a valued resource and focal point for the community, has been targeted in this way.

"It's completely mindless and will now take a lot of time and money to carry out repair work to the garages and also the smashed church window.

"To deliberately start a fire is incredibly dangerous and this incident could have been a lot worse.

"I would appeal to anyone who has information to contact us so we can find those responsible."

