Salford torso investigation: Victim named as 67-year-old Stuart Everett

A man whose remains were found scattered around areas of Salford has been named as 67-year-old Stuart Everett.

Police say the formal identification process is yet to take place but DNA samples have been sent away for urgent forensic analysis

However, their specially trained officers are now supporting Stuart's family.

His torso and other body parts were first discovered in Kersal wetlands in Salford on April 4.

Yesterday, two men appeared at Tameside Magistrates Court charged with his murder.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski and Marcin Majerkiewicz, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, will appear at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday .

Police say the remains found at three other locations in Salford are still to be tested, but they are confident they belong to the same victim.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Hughes from GMP’s Serious Crime Division, said: “My thoughts and the thoughts of officers and staff across Greater Manchester Police are with Stuart’s family at this traumatic time. Family Liaison Officers are supporting them through each update in our investigation.

"On behalf of Stuart's loved ones, I ask the public and the press to please respect their wishes for peace and privacy while they process this most devastating news.

“My officers and detectives, alongside additional resources from across the force, have worked tirelessly over the last three days to secure charges.

“We are grateful for the public’s continued help and support throughout this case. We understand the shockwaves this has caused throughout the community and beyond, and we hope you are reassured by the pace of our investigation and also our large police presence in the areas as we continue to make enquiries.

“We have officers drawn from different teams and units in GMP who have helped us search and their efforts do not go unnoticed, and they have all played an important role to help us get to this stage in our investigation.

“We said right at the start that our investigation will not stop until we have every stone unturned, and this continues to be the case. Our investigation has been a huge process so far, and we will continue to push forward in our enquiries to find answers for Stuart’s family."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…