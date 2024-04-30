Woman to face trial over murder of 90-year-old Myra Thompson

A woman will stand trial later this year charged with the murder of 90-year-old Myra Thompson in Wirral.

Jayne Hill appeared before Liverpool Crown Court at 10am on Tuesday, charged with murdering the pensioner, who was found dead in her home in Spital, near Bromborough, last week.

The 51-year-old defendant, of Norwich Drive in Upton, is also accused of theft, having allegedly stolen £60 from Ms Thompson on April 12.

Appearing via video link to HMP Styal, she spoke only to confirm her name and date of birth during a brief hearing. However, a five-day trial was scheduled for October 21 this year.

Hill, who appeared tearful and wore a grey prison issue jumper while sporting long dark hair, has not yet been asked to enter any pleas to the two charges. She was remanded into custody by Judge David Aubrey KC ahead of a further hearing on July 18.

Officers were called to Ms Thompson’s home in Bolde Way Credit: Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police were called to Ms Thompson's address on Bolde Way shortly before 11.30am on Tuesday, April 23, after being contacted by the North West Ambulance Service. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 48-year-old man from the Wirral area who was also arrested has since been released with no further action to be taken in relation to her murder, although he remains under investigation in relation to the theft. The force said it had voluntarily referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as officers had previously been investigating the theft.

After her death, neighbours said Ms Thompson was a "well respected member of the community" who had formerly worked as a senior physicist at Clatterbridge Hospital before her retirement.

Eighty-year-old Valerie Morgan said: "She was a very nice person.

"She was quiet and kept herself to herself. She wasn't out and about very much, but the chap next door took her shopping often.''

Valeria's husband Alfed, 81, described Ms Thompson as having "always had a smile on her face, no matter what".

Another resident added: "You can't say anything negative about Myra."

