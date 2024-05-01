The opening of Co-op Live Arena in Manchester has been postponed again at the last minute, with queuing fans asked to leave the area.

The venue, which put out a message at 6.40pm on Wednesday, had already postponed its opening twice last week.

Organisers said: "Due to a venue-related technical issue, tonight’s A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie show will no longer go ahead.

"We kindly ask fans to leave the area. Tickets holders will receive further information in due course.

We deeply apologise for the significant inconvenience this will cause for many."

Fans of the American rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie were queuing outside the venue when the message was sent out.

The £365 million arena has already postponed its opening twice after work failed to finish on time.

The original opening night, set for 23 April, was pushed back with just 24 hours' notice, resulting in the rescheduling of Bolton comedian Peter Kay's gigs and the resignation of the venue's manager Gary Roden.

Co-op Live Arena is the largest indoor arena in the UK, with a maximum capacity of 23,500 people and is located near Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

The next artist due to perform is Olivia Rodrigo on Friday 3 May and Saturday 4 May. It's not yet known if those concerts will go ahead.

Other artists set to perform at the arena include Liam Gallagher, Take That and Eric Clapton.

The MTV Europe Awards, which celebrates music and artists from across the globe, will be held this year at the arena on 10 November.

