United Utilities is one of the six water companies which has released a live sewage discharge map.

The maps aim to provide greater transparency so that people can see if water is safe to swim in.

Viewers can see whether sewage is "not currently discharging", "currently discharging" and whether its been "discharged within the last 24 hours".

The map also separates the sites on whether they are bathing areas or not.

A spokesperson from United Utilities said: "This new online map shows all of our storm overflows in near real time, indicating whether or not they are currently releasing storm water.

"People can use the map to see the current operational status of each storm overflow and the location where any storm water is released to the environment.

"The map shows the 29 sites where we are already taking action now to reduce overflow operation and includes details of our £3bn investment plans to reduce the need for storm overflows to operate."

There are 2,364 storm overflows in the North West, which is 40% more than the industry average.

The map shows all the areas where sewage can be discharged from. Credit: United Utilities

According to the United Utilities website, the overflows act "as a pressure relief valves to protect homes and businesses from the risk of flooding when there's too much rainfall".

On Wednesday 1 May, 24 hours after the map was released, it showed:

Six sites currently discharging

Seven sites discharged within the last 24 hours

One bathing water site discharged within the last 24 hours

Mark Garth, Wastewater Services Director at United Utilities, said: “We have published the map now, ahead of the summer season, because we have listened to people in our local communities, and we want to give them an insight into how our wastewater network is operating at any given time.”

The right shows sites discharged within the last 24 hours, the left shows those currently discharging as of 1 May. Credit: United Utilities

This map has come after protests from the campaign group 'Save Windermere' who are calling for the water company to stop putting sewage into the lake.

The group have been protesting every Monday since November outside the United Utilities information centre in Windermere.

"We have published the map ahead of the Government’s March 2025 deadline because we recognise the importance of openness and transparency for our customers," added a United Utilities spokesperson.

"We wanted to take the time necessary to ensure that the map is as accurate and informative as possible."