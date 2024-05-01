A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after one man was found dead in a house and another seriously injured after a suspected burglary.

Derbyshire Police were called to the "targeted incident" on Eccles Road, Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, at 1:20am on Wednesday, 1 May.

A man was found with "fatal injuries" inside the property. Meanwhile, a second man was found with serious injuries nearby.

Officers detained the seriously injured man, who has been taken to hospital, on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Two police cordons are in place at two houses in Eccles Road and will remain for some time.

Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Dave Kirby, said: “This is an understandably concerning incident for this small rural community.

"However, while we are in the early stages of the investigation, we believe this is a targeted incident.

“Residents will see an increased police presence as enquiries continue and we will give further updates as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, I would ask that people limit speculation and allow officers to conduct their investigation unhindered."