Cheshire Police have released footage from the force helicopter

Police are reviewing helicopter footage of an illegal car meet which saw a large number of vehicles gathering near the A34 between Wilmslow and Alderley Edge.

Investigators hope the footage will help them identify and prosecute drivers who took part in the incident at around 10pm on Saturday 27 April.

The illegal meet began in the Manchester area before participants travelled into Cheshire.

Cheshire Police officers attended the scene, along with a police helicopter.

Police are reviewing all the footage Credit: Cheshire Police

Inspector Nick Rogers from Cheshire Police said: "Illegal car meets not only cause upset and frustration to communities and residents, but put those participating in such events, other road users, and members of the public in danger.

"This is not a question of officers ‘spoiling the fun’, but rather the police taking robust action to prevent harm, and even serious injury or worse.

"These events will not be tolerated – we cannot allow vehicles to be driven at excessive speeds or in an anti-social manner.

"Be warned, when we are made aware of such unauthorised events happening, we will use every resource available to us to disrupt these illegal gatherings.

"We have a job to do in making the roads in Cheshire safe for everyone, and anyone who puts that at risk will be dealt with accordingly."

A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, while Traffic Offence Reports (TORS) were issued to two vehicles, one for an illegal number plate, and one for tinted windows and insurance.

A further four warning notices were issued to motorists for inconsiderate or careless driving.

