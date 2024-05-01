A schoolgirl is fighting for her life in hospital after taking a substance suspected to be ecstasy.

The 16-year-old girl was reportedly discovered 'collapsed in an alley way' close to Wilbraham Road, Chorlton, Manchester, at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, 31 April.

The teenager was rushed to hospital by paramedics from the scene where she remains in a critical condition.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have arrested a 21-year-old woman on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. She remains in police custody.

The teenage girl was found collapsed in an alley way. Credit: MEN Media

The incident is believed to have been isolated.

In a statement, a GMP spokesperson said: "At around 7.30pm on Tuesday 30 April 2024, we were called by our colleagues at the North West Ambulance Service in relation to a concern for welfare of a teenage girl in an alleyway on Wilbraham Road in Manchester."The girl, 16, was taken to hospital to be seen by healthcare professionals where she remains in critical condition.

" A 21-year-old female was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs. She remains in police custody. Enquires are ongoing at this stage."