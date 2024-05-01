Police officers were left 'shocked' after spotting a sleeping one-year-old child not in their car seat and both the driver and passenger not wearing seatbelts.

Officers from Lancashire Road Policing Unit said a fully marked car was waiting at a red light in Blackburn on 29 April when the offending vehicle pulled up alongside.

The traffic officers immediately noticed the empty car seat and the driver failing to use a seatbelt.

They then spotted the rear seat passenger also without a seatbelt and a one-year-old child lying asleep across her lap 'all because she cried'.

Police have slammed their 'unacceptable' actions and said the pair have been summonsed to court.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, a Lancs Road Police spokesperson said: "Traffic officer in a fully marked car sat at a red light in Blackburn, shocked to see a car pull up alongside him.

Empty car seat, driver no seatbelt, rear seat passenger no seatbelt with a 1yr old child across her lap asleep all because she cried.

"Unacceptable. Summoned to court."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…