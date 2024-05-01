Manchester's Co-op Live Arena is finally set to open after a host of delays and cancellations.

The £365 million arena, now the UK's biggest, has postponed its opening twice, after work failed to finish on time.

The original opening night, set for 23 April, was pushed back with just 24 hours notice, resulting in the rescheduling of Bolton comedian Peter Kay's gigs and the resignation of the venue's manager Gary Roden.

That and another show booked for 24 April were cancelled after a test event found issues with the power supply in certain parts of the venue.

The arena is now set to open on Wednesday 1 May with a show from American rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The venue confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that shows from Olivia Rodrigo and Keane would also be going ahead this week on 3, 4 and 5 May.

Peter Kay will now perform on Thursday 23 and Friday 24 May - a month later than planned.

The comedian said he was "very disappointed" to have to reschedule his gigs again, writing on X: "To everybody with tickets, my apologies once again but unfortunately the Co-op Live still isn't ready and so, as yet, remains untested for a large-scale audience.

"Consequently, they are having to reschedule my two shows yet again (I know I can't believe it either)."

He added: "It's very disappointing but your safety is important, and I won't compromise."

The announcement followed a turbulent 24 hours for the arena, after the venue's General Manager, Gary Roden, quit after 12 months in the job.

On the eve of a test show at the venue with Rick Astley headlining, Mr Roden told ITV Granada Reports he was confident they would open on time, only to be forced to postpone the opening less than 24 hours later.

Gary Roden quit as General Manager of the Co-op Live Arena just 12 months into the job. Credit: ITV News

Speaking on Friday 26 April about the event opening the building, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group, who own the venue, said: "I never thought A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is going to open the building, but A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is going to open the building. God bless him. They will be the first.

"Could we do an event in the building tomorrow? Probably, but we haven't tested everything."

Co-op Live Arena is the largest indoor arena in the UK, with a maximum capacity of 23,500 people and is located near Manchester City's Etihad Stadium.

Other artists set to perform at the arena include Liam Gallagher, Take That and Eric Clapton.

The MTV Europe Awards, which celebrates music and artists from across the globe, will be held this year at the arena on 10 November.

