American rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie will perform at a rival venue after his gig at the crisis-hit Co-Op Live Arena was cancelled last minute.

The 28-year-old was due to perform at the brand new £365 million music venue but a series of safety issues has forced the venue to postpone its opening for the third time.

Disappointed fans of the Bronx musician were turned away minutes after the doors were supposed to open on Wednesday, 1 May, after part of an air conditioning unit fell from the ceiling during sound check.

But that gig will now take place at the AO Arena, in Manchester city centre, with the rapper announcing the news on X.

He said: "Yesterday's cancelled Manchester show has been rescheduled for this Saturday at AO Arena! We won't give up that easy let's go!"

Posting on Instagram, show promoters Live Nation shared the rapper's UK tour dates, with a poster showing a 'rescheduled show' for Saturday, 4 May.

It said that original tickets, for the 1 May gig at Co-op Live would be valid, and the show will feature special guests Fridayy and Byron Messia.

Ticket holders are expected to be contacted in due course with further information.

It is also understood British band Keane, known for songs like 'Somewhere Only We know' and 'Everybody's Changing', are also in talks with the AO Arena. They were due to perform at Co-Op Live on Sunday 5 May.

The venue is being “monitored closely” as work continues to complete the multi-million pound arena, which was due to officially open with a performance from Peter Kay on 23 April.

The “embarrassing” fiasco has led to questions and criticism of how the arena’s opening has been handled.

The main contractor for the arena, the construction firm BAM said: “The safety of fans and staff is our number one priority.

“Unfortunately, in the run-up to last night’s concert, an issue arose that meant the difficult decision was made to cancel the event.

“We apologise for the inconvenience that this has caused for many. Our team continues to work diligently on completing works to the arena.”

