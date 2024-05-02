Play Brightcove video

Footage from Black Knights Skydiving Centre showing Ryan and Daniel's skydive

A dad has jumped out of plane to raise money for Alder Hey, after the hospital saved his son's life.

Kaiden, four, was airlifted to Liverpool in July 2023, after swallowing a button battery at his home in the Isle of Man.

His dad, Ryan Taylor, completed the skydive alongside his friend Daniel Kinrade.

The pair have so far raised more than £3,700 for Alder Hey.

The pair decided to make the jump to raise awareness of the work Alder Hey does for children in the Isle of Man. Credit: Black Knights Skydiving Centre

Kaiden was playing at his nana's home in Douglas, where he accidentally swallowed the battery after taking it out of a remote control.

After being assessed by the emergency department at Nobles Hospital, he was airlifted to Alder Hey.

After an hour of operating, surgeons removed the battery leaving Kaiden in critical care, before being moved to a surgical ward.

Staff at Alder Hey then looked after Kaiden for 27 days in Liverpool.

Kaiden Taylor spent four weeks at Alder Hey after accidentally swallowing a button battery. Credit: Ryan Taylor

Writing on Facebook, Ryan said: "I could not thank Alder Hey enough for saving my son Kaiden’s life, if it was not for them he would not be here with me now.

"Nearly loosing my son was one of the hardest things I have ever had to go through and I never want anyone to go through that experience, it was absolutely terrifying.

"Alder Hey do so much for children on our island and one day you may need them. They are always here for you so let’s be there for them and help make sure children keep getting what they need and more."

Ryan Taylor (right) and his friend Daniel Kinrade (left) wanted to thank Alder Hey for saving Kaiden's life. Credit: Ryan Taylor

