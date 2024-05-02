Play Brightcove video

A young music fan says she was up crying at night, after bosses at troubled music venue Co-op Live cancelled the first-ever gig she was due to attend.

Isabella Walker, from High Legh in Cheshire, had been given tickets to see US star Olivia Rodrigo as a Christmas present last year.

The 12-year-old says the singer is her "idol" and found out from social media that the show, originally scheduled for this Saturday 4 May, would not go ahead.

Rodrigo's gigs are the latest to be cancelled amid problems at the newly-constructed music venue in Manchester. Credit: PA Images

"It’s my first ever concert. I’ve always wanted to go," Isabella told ITV News.

"She’s my absolute idol. It was a Christmas present. I’ve been counting down the days to this, counting down the seconds.

"Honestly, I’m really disappointed. Last night, I was up crying my eyes out because I’m so upset about this."

Isabella also fears she may not be able to use her gift in future.

"I'm honestly not too sure," she said, "I've had a look at her [tour] dates and it seems she's not really free."

Isabella fears she may not get another chance to use her ticket. Credit: ITV News

Opening night at the £365m music and entertainment venue has been cancelled on three different occasions, as contractors continue work to complete it.

Yesterday, fans of rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie were told his performance - the third scheduled opener for the new arena - was axed as they arrived with just minutes to go.

Co-op Live's operators Oak View Group revealed an air conditioning nozzle fell from a ceiling during the gig's soundcheck and safety checks had to carried out on every other nozzle.

Rodrigo's two shows, due to happen this weekend on 3 and 4 May, were also shelved just hours later.

The 12-year-old sings, plays piano and says Rodrigo "inspires" her. Credit: ITV News

Isabella added: "I understand this is not Olivia's fault. It's Co-op Arena's.

"I just think they need to be a bit more organised. Me and my friends are really disappointed."

Tim Leiweke, Chairman and Chief Executive of venue operators Oak View Group, said: "The safety and security of all visiting and working on Co-op Live is our utmost priority, and we could not and will not run any event until it is absolutely safe to do so.

"I deeply apologise for the impact that this has had on ticket holders and fans."

Co-op Live, the UK's largest indoor arena, has cost £365m to build. Credit: PA Images

Three-time Grammy winner Rodrigo took her Guts tour across North America during March and April.

She most recently performed at the 3Arena in Dublin, and is expected to perform at London’s O2 on 14, 15, 17 and 18 May.

On her Instagram story, Rodrigo said she was “so bummed” that two of her shows have been postponed.

“I’ve been having such a great time in Europe so far and I’m sooooo disappointed that we’re unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues," she wrote

“We’re doing our best to reschedule the show."

