A man who was stabbed to death in the street was attacked by "three men who were known to him".

Lloyd Velasquez, 34, was attacked on Summerstrees Road, Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, on Wednesday, 1 May, and stabbed multiple times.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital, where he later died. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

Cheshire Police have arrested two men in relation to the murder, a 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from the local area. Both remain in police custody.

Detectives investigating Mr Velasquez's death believe he was assaulted by three men who were known to him - and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Chief Superintendent Jon Betts said: “We would like to reassure the local community that this is believed to be an isolated incident.

"Two people have already been arrested and we still have enquiries ongoing.“I understand the concern that this is likely to cause, but we would like to assure residents that this type of incident is incredibly rare in Cheshire.

"There will be extra patrols conducted in the area to provide reassurance and anyone with any concerns is urged to speak to an officer.“As part of the investigation we’re still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area and witnessed what took place.

"The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage.”