Police have arrested a third teenager on suspicion of attempted murder after 16-year-old girl was attacked with a machete.

The schoolgirl was with two friends outside a Londos store when she was attacked on Prescot Road in Fairfield, Liverpool, at around 9pm on Sunday 28 April.

She suffered head injuries and was taken to hospital, where she is recovering after treatment.

Merseyside Police has now arrested a 15-year-old boy from Anfield on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been conditionally bailed as enquiries continue.

A 19-year-old man from Old Swan and a 14-year-old boy from Kensington, who were previously arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, have also both been conditionally bailed.

The girl was walking with her friends outside the Prescot store when she was attacked. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said: "Extensive enquiries continue into this serious incident, and despite three arrests being made, we are still keen to hear from anyone who saw or knows anything which may assist.

"Any detail, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could be vital to this investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 24000390955.