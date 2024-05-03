Ambulance bosses say they are looking into the circumstances surrounding a video that was posted on social media, apparently showing a member of staff doing a headstand at work.

In the footage, a uniformed worker wearing a headset is seen balancing on their head.

The video was posted on Instagram with the caption 'Saving lives xoxox'. People can be heard laughing in the footage.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it was 'disappointed' to learn of the video and said it was 'looking into' the circumstances.

A spokesperson did not confirm where the video was filmed, nor the circumstances surrounding it.

NWAS said: "We are disappointed to learn of this and are looking into it."

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.