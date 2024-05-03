Play Brightcove video

Lisa has cosplayed as 'Chewbecky' for the last three years.

A charity cosplayer who dresses up as her favourite Star Wars character says the costume is her ‘superpower’ as she prepares for Liverpool Comic Con.

Lisa Griffiths, who is from Merseyside, first tried cosplay three years ago after her husband brought home a full-size Chewbacca costume.

Since then she has dressed up as ‘Chewbecky’, who she says is the ‘annoying little sister’ of the famous Star Wars Wookie, for charity events and comic cons across the UK.

Lisa says the suit, which is head-to-toe faux fur and custom-made to fit her perfectly, is ‘magic’ and makes her feel like she has superpowers.

She said: "Coming to comic con means I can be a five-year-old kid again - and get away with it.

"When you're at an event and you get a child who runs the whole length of the floor for a hug, that makes it all worthwhile. Everybody wants to say hello and have fun."

Tens of thousands of fans have descended on Liverpool ahead of now one of the largest Comic Con festivals in the world.

The bi-annual event, taking place at the Exhibition Centre, on 4 to 5 May, celebrates pop culture, from films and TV series to gaming.

More than 50,000 people, many dressed as their favourite fictional characters, are expected to descend on the famous docks, with an array of special guests.

Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom will headline the festival, with his Middle Earth co-stars also set to appear.

Elijah Wood, Andy Serkis, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who all starred in the Oscar-winning trilogy, are listed as "guests" on the event's website.

Dr Who and Red Dwarf actors as well as American director Kevin Smith are among other famous faces confirmed for the two-day event.

Comic Con Liverpool will open to fans at 9am on Saturday, 4 May, and close at 6pm on Sunday, 5 May.

