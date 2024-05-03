The family of an 'endearing' man whose remains have been found in four different locations have thanked the public for their "overwhelming" support.

Stuart Everett, 67, is thought to have died at an address in the Winton area of Manchester at the end of March before parts of his body were discovered in four different areas.

Two men have been charged with Stuart's murder and have appeared in court.

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police (GMP) , his family said they were “united in grief”.

“We as a family are united in our grief over the devastating news of Stuart’s untimely death and the manner in which he died,” the family said.

“He was a unique and endearing character who always put his family and many friends first.

“He loved his food, his garden, his music and a flutter on the horses, we have been overwhelmed with the messages of support and are thankful that so many people thought so much of him.

“He did not deserve to die the way he did and will be eternally missed. RIP.”

Stuart Everett’s remains had been wrapped in clear plastic and were discovered by a passer-by on April 4 Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Police said Mr Everett was local to the area.

On Monday, Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, were charged with murder.

Mr Everett’s remains had been wrapped in clear plastic and were discovered by a passer-by on 4 April.

Remains were also found at two more locations on 27 and 28 April, and on Monday 30 April morning police said there had been a further discovery in an alleyway close to railway lines off Worsley Road.

Polchowski and Majerkiewicz, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, were remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Crown Court and will next appear in court on 18 July for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A provisional trial date of 3 March 2025 was fixed by Judge Nicholas Dean KC, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester.

Police search continuing at Kersal Dale Credit: Manchester Evening News

GMP says it is continuing searches across Salford at sites at Blackleach Reservoir, Linneyshaw Colliery Wood, Bridgewater Canal, and a house in Winton.

The force also remains at a warehouse in Bury.

It added: "We’re continuing to receive details from the public that may assist our searches.

"Any further information should be given to us by calling 101 and quoting log number 2695 of 4 April 2024.

"If you would like to remain anonymous, details can be shared via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111."