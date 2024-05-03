Labour has overwhelmingly held on to Rochdale Borough Council despite efforts by MP George Galloway to 'wipe them off'.

The recently-elected politician, who represents the Workers Party of Britain (WPB), had attempted to support a "grand alliance" of local independent candidates in an attempt to “to get Labour out of the town hall”.

Voters who turned out to cast their ballot for the council did not agree however, and instead left Labour with claim to 44 of the 60 seats.

The WPB won its first two council seats, gaining 13% of the overall vote compared to Labour's 42% and the Conservatives 19%.

There was also success for WPB in another Greater Manchester borough - with Labour deputy leader of the Manchester City Council Luthfur Rahman losing his seat to Shahbaz Sarwar.

The party claimed the seat in the Longsight ward with 2,444 votes to Labour’s 2,259 votes.

A third of the council was up for election on 2 May - meaning 20 seats were up for grabs.

Following the vote Labour lost two seats - moving them from 46 to 44 - but leaving them in control, while the Conservatives remained with nine.

Mr Galloway's Workers Party of Britain managed to win two seats from Labour, in the Central Rochdale and Milkstone & Deeplish wards.

The Liberal Democrats kept their three seats.

Speaking after the results were announced Mr Galloway remained defiant - instead claiming victory in Oldham where Labour lost control of the council for the first time in 13 years following a backlash over the party's stance on Gaza.

"We have two new councillors in two target wards, both by thumping victories," he said.

"Minaam [Ellahi, elected to the Milkstone & Deeplish ward] may be the biggest majority in the country overtaking a sitting Labour councillor by an 1,100 vote majority. Not sure that will happen anywhere else in the country.

"We are extremely happy.

"We don't just organise on a Rochdale basis, we're twinned with Bury and Oldham. In Oldham we've knocked Labour out of control.

"You could say I'm a happy man, I'm as happy as inside Keir Starmer is unhappy because he's lost a very key part of the demographic make-up."

Full result breakdown:

Conservative: 9 (=)

Labour: 44 (-2)

Liberal Democrat: 3 (=)

Independent: 2 (=)

Workers Party of Britain: 2 (+2)

When asked what the WPB could offer the people of the North West Mr Galloway said "clean politics".

"We intend to clean the town hall clock here in Rochdale, one party states are a bad idea, wherever they are, even in a democratic country like ours."

Voters were also able to cast their ballot for the Greater Manchester Mayor, the winner of which will be announced on Saturday 4 May.

The win is one of many for Labour across the country, as Sir Keir Starmer hailed Labour's wins as a "clear message" the country demands change.

Counting is still underway across the country but the picture is already dismal for the Tories, who could be on track to lose as many as 500 seats in what could be their worst showing in 40 years, electoral analysts warned.

The Conservatives have lost more than half of the seats they have been defending, while Labour has made significant wins.