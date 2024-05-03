Labour has gained a new MP after a landslide victory in Blackpool South - overturning a Conservative minority of 3,690 in another by-election defeat for the party.

Chris Webb will now become the new MP for the Lancashire constituency, putting the seat back into Labour hands for the first time in five years.

The declaration came at just before 5am on Friday 3 May, with Labour leader, Keir Starmer, calling it a "seismic win".

Mr Webb won the constituency with a majority of over 7,000, with the Conservatives only just beating Reform UK to take second place.

He received 10,825 votes - a 58.9% vote share - with the Tory candidate David Jones trailing behind with just 3,218.

Reform UK candidate Mark Butcher was hot on his heels, with 3,101 votes.

The Liberal Democrats gained 387 votes and the Green Party won 368.

The by-election was triggered after former Conservative MP Scott Benton, who was suspended for 35 days after becoming embroiled in a lobbying scandal, resigned.

An undercover investigation by the Times showed the former MP explaining how he could use his position to try and limit the biggest reforms to gambling laws since 2005.

Giving his victory speech, the newest Labour MP thanked his family and all the people who'd voted for him, and also had this message for Rishi Sunak: "Prime minister, do the decent thing, admit you’ve failed and call an election".

Chris Webb giving his victory speech Credit: ITV News

Labour leader Keir Starmer called the result in Blackpool South "the most important result today."

He added: "This is the one contest where voters had the chance to send a message to Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives directly, and that message is an overwhelming vote for change.

"The swing towards the Labour Party in Blackpool South is truly historic and shows that we are firmly back in the service of working people."

The result is the Conservatives 11th such defeat so far this parliament.

The constituency was held by the Conservatives for more than 50 years until Labour's historic country-wide landslide in 1997.

It then formed a tower of strength in the so-called red wall, until it toppled to the Conservatives once again in 2019.

Voter turnout was 32.5%, compared to 56.8% in the 2019 general election.

The election fell on the same day as local elections across England and Wales - with those in the constituency also casting their vote for the Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire Police.