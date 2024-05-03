Labour lose seats in Bolton while Greens pick up first ever councillor

After becoming the largest party in last year's local election, Labour have failed to secure enough seats to form a majority in Bolton.

Bolton was seen as a target battleground for the party, with the 60-strong council run with no overall majority, although Labour had the largest number of seats.

A third of the council, as well as a vacancy, was up for election, meaning 21 seats were up for grabs.

Following the election Labour lost two seats - moving them from 28 to 26, while the Conservatives saw no loss or gain, staying at 15 seats.

The Liberal Democrats, who had seven seats before the election, now has six, while there are now 12 independent(s) and 1 Green councillor.

Full result breakdown: