A mural of Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding has been created in her hometown of Stockport.

The artwork, by street artist Deggy, took five days to complete and is located at High Street in Stockport, near Great Underbank.

Sarah, who grew up in Stockport, died from breast cancer in September 2021, aged 39.

One of her final wishes was to raise awareness of the disease and find new ways of spotting breast cancer early, when it is more treatable.

Deggy has worked with Stockport Council and The Christie Hospital on the piece, in the hope that people raise money for the hospital's charity.

In a post on Instagram, Deggy revealed a personable reason behind the creation of the mural.

He said: "If you head to my website, there is a commemorative A2 print of the design available for purchase with a big chunk of the proceeds going to The Christie who cared for Sarah and have also cured thousands of people from this horrible disease including my Dad."

Sarah Harding died in 2021, aged 39. Credit: PA Images

In June 2023, it was announced the new Breast Cancer Risk Assessment in Young Women (Bcan-Ray) project will become one of the first in the world to identify which women are at risk of getting the disease in their 30s.

The project, which will run in Greater Manchester, is being made possible thanks to funding from the Christie Charity, Cancer Research UK and the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

In November 2023, Girls Aloud announced they were getting back together for a 2024 arena tour in memory of their late bandmate, ending their 11-year hiatus.

