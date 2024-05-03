Voters have cast their vote in the local elections choosing local councillors, metro mayors and police and crime commissioners.

The North West region had the highest number of local elections in England with 459 council seats at stake.

In all but one of the 22 councils where ballots are being held, a third of seats were up for election.

In Warrington the full borough council was up for election.

The interactive map below shows the current political composition of the councils with elections in 2024. Results will be populated as results are announced. If you cannot see the map on your device click here.

Here are all the results in full, or when a result is expected to be announced:

3 May

Cumbria PCC: David Alleen (Labour)

Bolton: No overall control

Wigan: Labour hold

Chorley: Labour hold

Oldham: No overall control

Sefton: Labour hold

Tameside: Labour hold

Stockport: No overall control

Blackburn with Darwen: 12pm

Manchester: 1pm

Preston: 1pm

Burnley: 1.30pm

Hyndburn: 2pm

Knowsley: 2pm

Rossendale: 2pm

Rochdale: 2.30pm

Trafford: 3.30pm

Lancashire PCC: 4pm

Bury: 4pm

Pendle: 4pm

West Lancashire: 8pm

4 May

Liverpool City Region Mayor: 12pm

Cheshire PCC: 3pm

Merseyside PCC: 3.30pm

Greater Manchester Mayor: 4pm

Warrington: 4pm

5 May

Salford Council + Mayor: 5pm