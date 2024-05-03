Live
Live results from the North West local elections 2024
Voters have cast their vote in the local elections choosing local councillors, metro mayors and police and crime commissioners.
The North West region had the highest number of local elections in England with 459 council seats at stake.
In all but one of the 22 councils where ballots are being held, a third of seats were up for election.
In Warrington the full borough council was up for election.
The interactive map below shows the current political composition of the councils with elections in 2024. Results will be populated as results are announced. If you cannot see the map on your device click here.
Here are all the results in full, or when a result is expected to be announced:
3 May
Cumbria PCC: David Alleen (Labour)
Bolton: No overall control
Wigan: Labour hold
Chorley: Labour hold
Oldham: No overall control
Sefton: Labour hold
Tameside: Labour hold
Stockport: No overall control
Blackburn with Darwen: 12pm
Manchester: 1pm
Preston: 1pm
Burnley: 1.30pm
Hyndburn: 2pm
Knowsley: 2pm
Rossendale: 2pm
Rochdale: 2.30pm
Trafford: 3.30pm
Lancashire PCC: 4pm
Bury: 4pm
Pendle: 4pm
West Lancashire: 8pm
4 May
Liverpool City Region Mayor: 12pm
Cheshire PCC: 3pm
Merseyside PCC: 3.30pm
Greater Manchester Mayor: 4pm
Warrington: 4pm
5 May
Salford Council + Mayor: 5pm