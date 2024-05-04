Steve Rotheram has been re-elected as the Liverpool City Region Mayor.

The Labour candidate beat his nearest rival by more than 156,000 votes, resulting in 68% of the vote share and increasing his vote share by 9.7 points.

The count for the Liverpool City region mayoral election Credit: ITV News

Writing on X, he thanked the people of the Liverpool City Region "for putting your faith in me once again."

"I promise I won’t let you down. We’re taking back our future,” he added.

He has urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to call a general election saying “we are ready when you are”.

He also criticised the Government’s “regressive voter ID laws”.

Speaking after he was re-elected, he said: “To those who were unable to have their voices heard because of the Government’s regressive ID laws, I understand your disappointment, I met many people on the doorstep who couldn’t vote and I think its wrong to deny a single person their democratic right to vote.

“But today the people in our area have not only spoken, they’ve hollered at the top of their voices, with two simple and clear messages: To the Government, enough is enough, and locally, Labour is delivering in power.”

Credit: ITV Granada Reports

These are the official results: LABOUR HOLD

Steve Rotheram (Lab) 183,932 (68.01%)

Jade Marsden (C) 27,708 (10.24%)

Tom Crone (Green) 26,417 (9.77%)

Rob McAllister-Bell (LD) 21,366 (7.90%)

Ian Smith (Ind) 11,032 (4.08%)

Lab maj 156,224 (57.76%)

Electorate 1,149,736; Turnout 270,455 (23.52%)

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…