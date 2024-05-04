Liverpool Women are to play their home matches at St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium from the start of next season.

The Reds have signed a 10-year lease as they relocate from Prenton Park, the home of League Two Tranmere, where they have played since 2018.

The 18,000-capacity ground they will now share with rugby league outfit St Helens is having a new Premier League-standard pitch laid.

Liverpool said “the club’s ambition is to also play a number of fixtures at Anfield” – the team played their second home match of the current Women’s Super League season there, against Everton in October.

Manager Matt Beard said in a statement on liverpoolfc.com: “This is the exciting next chapter on our journey, and I’m absolutely delighted with this investment from the club.

“At the heart of this move are the two most important groups at the club: the players and the fans. The players will have a wonderful new pitch and facilities to enjoy, while the matchday experience for the supporters will be so much improved.

“We’ve built up a loyal following at Prenton Park and we look forward to welcoming them to St Helens along with hopefully opening up the women’s game to many new supporters as well.”

Beard’s side are currently fifth in the WSL, level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United, who they will host on Sunday 5 May in their final match at Prenton Park before the move.