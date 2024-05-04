A man has been jailed for life after being convicted for the second time - for the murder of the same man.

Matthew Jones was originally convicted three years after William Phelan's body was found in Harpurhey in March 2018.

The conviction was later quashed but Jones, from Manchester, has now been jailed for life following a retrial.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola McCulloch, from Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: “This has been a traumatic six years for William’s family, who have not only had to suffer such an inconceivable loss, but also patiently wait for justice."

Matthew Jones was jailed for life after an appeal court judge ordered a retrial. Credit: GMP

Manchester Crown Court heard how police found William’s body after forcing entry to his home on Kilnside Drive following reports of concern for his welfare.

Officers found a large kitchen knife under his body. A post-mortem confirmed he suffered knife wounds believed to have been inflicted up six weeks earlier

Witnesses told detectives they had seen Jones with William and forensic examiners identified Jones’ fingerprints on the knife.

Investigators tracked Jones’ movements back to a secure unit at Prestwich Hospital.

Speaking on behalf of William’s family, his sister Melanie described him as a "kind, gentle soul."

She said: “He had his ups and downs in life but he was always smiling, he loved listening to music and just wanted to live a peaceful life.

"He fought hard to make a recovery from his own illness, and he even talked about wanting to start his own family. He had a heart of gold. Matthew has taken that away from him."

Melanie revealed how her mother died shortly after finding out about Jones’ appeal against his original conviction.

"My mum will never know the outcome now and what justice William has received,” she said.

"Hopefully she will now be reunited with William."

Police hoped the conviction offers William Phelan’s family "some closure on the worst time of their lives" Credit: MEN Media

DCI McCulloch, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said William’s family had shown bravery and dignity.

She added: “This was a tragic case where a man murdered someone who was supposed to be his friend and left their loves ones with such insufferable consequences.

“This investigation by its nature has had delays and setbacks but our dedicated team have ensured throughout that no stone has been left unturned and that justice is ultimately delivered for the family and loved ones of William, who will never be forgotten."

Jones, 45, of no fixed address, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 20 years in 2021 but the conviction was quashed by the Court of Appeal in July 2021 and a retrial ordered.

On Friday, he was jailed for life with a minimum term of 15 years after a new jury unanimously convicted him of William’s murder.