Drugs with a street value of around £1 million have been found at Manchester Airport hidden inside eight suitcases.

The discovery, made by Border Force officers, is one of the largest seizures of cannabis found at the airport in recent years.

A Spanish man was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged with drug smuggling offences.

In total more than 158 kilos of cannabis was recovered, which would have had a street value of around £1 million if sold in the UK Credit: National Crime Agency

The cannabis was located in 278 packages hidden within suitcases.

Fernando Jacobo Mayans Fuster, from Zaragoza in Spain, was arrested on Wednesday, May 1, according to the agency.

After being interviewed by NCA investigators, Mayans Fuster was charged with importing class B drugs.

The haul is one of the biggest seizures of cannabis found at Manchester Airport in recent years Credit: National Crime Agency

NCA senior investigating officer Charles Lee said: “This is one of the biggest cannabis seizures we have seen at Manchester Airport in recent years.

"The drugs would have generated significant profits.

"NCA officers are determined to work with our partners at Border Force to stop drug smuggling and disrupt the criminal networks behind it.”

