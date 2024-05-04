Tens of thousands travel from around the world for Liverpool Comic Con

Tens of thousands of fantasy fans from around the world have descended on Liverpool for one of the biggest Comic Con events in the world.

The festival is a celebration of films, TV and gaming across many generations of pop culture.

Headlining the eventn is Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom who will be appearing on both days of the event, which has taken over the city.

He is joined by his Middle Earth co-stars Elijah Wood, Andy Serkis, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who all starred in the Oscar-winning trilogy.

Play Brightcove video

CEO of Monopoly Events, Andy Kleek, says people are travelling from around the world to be in Liverpool

Doctor Who and Red Dwarf actors, as well as American director Kevin Smith, are also among some of the famous faces confirmed for the two-day event.

From Star Wars to Fallout, all sorts of fantasy characters are walking around Exhibition Centre and Liverpool docks for the popular convention.

Andy Kleek, CEO of Monopoly Events, said: "It's region-wide event now. People come from all over the country and all over the world.

"It's great that we're doing something that people love so much."

Stars of Lord of the Rings pose with a fan dressed as Gandalf. Credit: ITV News

Red Dwarf and former Coronation Street star Craig Charles says the event is "incredible for Liverpool."

"Ive heard this is the biggest comic con in Europe now - so it’s great to the city", he said.

"I'm surprised by how many people are here to see me. I don't do them [comic con] very often because I work weekends DJ-ing. They've changed a lot and are more popular.

"I'm surprised that people know about things I did so long ago! It's great to meet the fans and see the joy on their faces.

"We just don't get enough time with them because there's so many people!

Comic Con Liverpool will open to fans at 9am on Saturday, 4 May, and close at 6pm on Sunday, 5 May.

Listen to the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted