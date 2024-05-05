Bury FC have condemned their own fans' behaviour after reports of fighting and a pitch invasion during their play-off final against Wythenshawe Town FC.

The Shakers lost the North West Counties Premier Division match on Saturday 4 May at Ericstan Park on penalties after it ended in a 1-1 draw.

According to the Wythenshawe Town's X account Bury fans lit flares and invaded the pitch after their team equalised in the 83rd minute.

Video said to be taken at the game and shared on X also apparently shows fans fighting in the stands.

Wythenshawe Town posted this update on X Credit: X: WTFG1946

On Sunday 5 May, Bury FC posted a statement on its website which said: "Bury Football Club wishes to condemn some of the supporter behaviour at our play-off Final at Ericstan Park on Saturday afternoon.

"We are a community club, and some of the scenes experienced in both the stands and again unfortunately on the pitch, are not acceptable."

The club added "poor behaviour reflects on the club in a negative way" and confirmed the investigation into what happened will be handed over to Greater Manchester Police.

Bury FC posted this statement on its website Credit: Bury FC

The result means Bury missed out on promotion by the slimmest of margins, but Wythenshawe Town are promoted.

Town posted a cheeky aside at The Shakers on X, describing a "waterlogged pitch after all the tears from the Bury Fans".

The club also thanked fans, volunteers, team, management and bar staff for today, and gave a special thank you to a Bury fan who stayed behind to clear up the rubbish in the Bury end.

In turn, the official Bury FC account on X posted to say congratulations to Wythenshawe Town for winning promotion.

