Harvey Goodman and his mum Naomi after finishing the ride at Old Trafford

An eight-year-old boy has ridden 80-miles between football clubs Liverpool, Everton, Manchester City and Manchester United to raise funds for bike sheds at his school.

Harvey Goodman started the cycle at his school, Stockton Heath Primary School in Warrington on Saturday 4 May, before riding to Goodison Park and Anfield.

On Sunday May 5, he cycled from his school to Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, followed by Manchester United’s stadium – Old Trafford.

The avid Manchester United supporter was joined by around 100 people including his mother Naomi, friends and teachers from his school.

The eight-year-old said he wanted to take on the cycle to: "do something fun and exciting to help my school".

Harvey also said he had been practising riding his bike every day to get ready for the challenge.

His mum Naomi added: "We normally cycle to school anyway and knowing that the school need money to build more bike sheds, Harvey wanted to help make sure a lot more can cycle to school as well.

"If we hit our target of £5,000, then around 40 more children can cycle to school."

She said the idea behind the football club ride came from the fact that Harvey and his friends are all football lovers and support the teams they cycled to.

Harvey has already raised thousands of pounds for Alder Hey Children's Hospital Credit: Just Giving: Harvey Goodman

Harvey is no stranger to charity challenges.

In April 2023 he walked from Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool to Old Trafford, as his cousin Zak – who is now nine – has an aggressive form of cancer and has spent time there on-and-off over the years.

For the bike ride, Harvey wore a custom made Manchester United top with the words Harvey 2 Old Trafford on it.

Harvey was joined by his friends on the bike ride Credit: ITV News

Pascale Harvie, president and general manager of JustGiving, said: "Harvey is such an inspiring and selfless young boy.

"At just eight years of age, Harvey has already raised over £35,000 through his charitable work and has now taken on his third gruelling challenge.

"From everyone at JustGiving we wish Harvey the very best of luck in his incredible 80-mile cycle."