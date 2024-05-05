A car that was left abandoned on the beach was engulfed by the tide.

The Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace SUV, which sells for around £35,000 when new, was completely submerged by the rising tide after being left on the sands at Cleveleys in Lancashire, on the morning of Saturday, May 4.

The coastguard hurried to the scene to ensure there were no passengers inside and 'in danger'.

Car was engulfed by the rising tide after apparently being abandoned on the beach at Cleveleys Credit: MEN Media

HM Coastguard Fleetwood reported that upon their arrival at approximately 5.30 am, they discovered the vehicle stranded near Cafe Cove.

With no other options, they had to stand by and watch as the tide came in and took its toll on the car.

Images circulating on social media depict the gradual demise of the car as it was swept up.

The Coastguard attended to make sure noone was inside but could only watch as the tide engulfed the SUV Credit: MEN MEDIA

Following the retreat of the tide, a recovery team was dispatched to retrieve the car from the beach later that afternoon, reports Lancs Live.

Onlookers flocked to see the salvage operation. Further intrigue was sparked by the absence of registration plates on the car, leading to speculation that it may have been stolen.

£35,000 car recovered from the sea in Cleveleys after being swept out by the tide Credit: MEN MEDIA

HM Coastguard Fleetwood released a statement saying: "Team was paged at 05:30 to assist Lancashire Police with an abandoned vehicle on Cleveleys Beach near Cafe Cove.

"We attended with the surf just reaching the vehicle and it was quickly established that there was no one in the car and no one was in danger.

"We had no choice other than to let the tide come on and do its worst. As soon as the tide receded Wyre Borough council came and recovered the vehicle."

