Actor Kevin Smith arrived in Liverpool on Friday to meet fans at Comic Con

American actor and director, Kevin Smith, has described Liverpool as 'magical' ahead of his appearance at Comic Con.

The 'Clerks' star is in the city to meet with the tens of thousands of fans descending on the city to meet their heroes at the annual convention.

Speaking ahead of the event, Kevin said: "It's wonderful because people hold you dear to their hearts because they've got a memory of seeing that movie you made with their friends when they were in their twenties, or their parents."

Kevin has also taken some time to explore some of the sights of Liverpool during his stay in the city.

He said: "It's just so beautiful. It looks like a production designer came in and art directed it within an inch of its life.

"It looks exactly as it's supposed to in your head for years you've heard of Liverpool and as I walked out I was like oh my god it is flat out Liverpool, it's like a Harry Potter set".

A number of star guests from across the world are attending Comic Con Liverpool. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Kevin made his name in 1994 through the low-budget comedy buddy film Clerks, which he wrote, directed and acted as his renowned character, Silent Bob.

He appeared in the show alongside Jason Mewes, his comedy partner playing the character Jay.

The pair have since gone on to play their characters in a number of films such as Mallrats, Dogma and more recently Jay and Silent Bob reboot in 2019.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to attend Comic Con this weekend. Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Kevin also explained how he was always a fan of Comic Con, before becoming a well-known actor and director.

He said: "Before I became a filmmaker, I would go to Comic Cons all the time so once Clerks happened, I used that to get into Comic Cons.

"So we've been doing this for almost thirty years, not just making flicks but engaging with the public as well."

Comic Con Liverpool is open throughout the weekend to fans, and closes at 6pm on Sunday, 5 May.

