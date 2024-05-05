Play Brightcove video

Actors from Lord of the Rings pay tribute to Bernard Hill, who has died at the age of 79.

The cast of the Lord of the Rings have paid tribute to the late Bernard Hill who they starred alongside in two of the Oscar-winning films.

The Manchester-born actor died suddenly at the age of 79 on Sunday morning. He was due to appear at Liverpool Comic Con but pulled out of the event on Friday evening.

Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, Dominic Monaghan and Sean Astin, who play four Hobbits in the trilogy, have paid tribute to Bernard at the event where they were headlining.

Bernard played the captain in the Oscar-winning movie Titanic. Credit: PA Images

Sean, who plays Samwise Gamgee, began by saying: "We love him. He was intrepid, he was funny he gruff, he was irascible, he was beautiful."

Echoing Sean's words, Billy Boyd, who plays Pippin, said: “We were watching the movies and I said to Dom, I don’t think anyone spoke Tolkien’s words as great as Bernard did.

"He would break my heart. He will be solely missed."

Bernard played Captain Edward Smith in the Oscar-winning 1997 epic romance Titanic, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

He also portrayed Théoden, King of Rohan, in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy directed by Sir Peter Jackson.

Hill joined the cast for the second film in the trilogy, 2002’s The Two Towers, which won two Academy Awards for best sound editing and best visual effects.

Lord of the Rings cosplayers pay tribute to Bernard Hill at Liverpool Comic Con, the event he was due to attend as a guest.

He returned to the franchise for 2003’s The Return Of The King, which picked up 11 Oscars, including best picture and best director for Sir Peter.

Hill first made a name for himself as Yosser Hughes in Alan Bleasdale’s Boys From The Blackstuff, which aired in 1982 about five unemployed men.

The role earned him a Bafta TV nomination in 1983, the same year the show picked up the Bafta for best drama series.

Paying tribute, Comic Con Liverpool said: "We’re heartbroken to hear the news of Bernard Hill’s passing. A great loss.

"Thinking of his family at this very sad time, and wishing them a lot of strength."

