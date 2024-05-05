Orlando Bloom and Lord of the Rings stars' culinary tour of Liverpool

Stars of The Lord of the Rings have been spotted at a number of restaurants in Liverpool as they stayed in the city for Comic Con.

Hollywood stars Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Billy Boyd, Sean Astin and Dom Monaghan, known for their roles in Peter Jackson's film trilogy have been pictured in a restaurant on Smithdown Road, and one in the city's Chinatown.

A picture of their reunion on Friday 3 May at Belzan on Smithdown Road was posted on Instagram by Dom, who plays in Merry in Peter Jackson's film trilogy.

He captioned the photo: "3 hobbits and an elf and the CONVERSATION tonight was VAULTED."

Dom also posted a picture of them the following night inside New Capital, a Chinatown restaurant on Nelson Street on the night of Saturday, May 4 with the hashtag: "#squadgoals".

The stars have been dining at a number of restaurants in and around Liverpool Credit: Instagram: dom_monoghan_

This year's Comic Con Liverpool has seen a huge reunion of the Lord of the Rings cast, with Orlando Bloom, Elijah Wood, Andy Serkis, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd.

However, the event saw Bernard Hill unable to attend due to his partner being ill.

In a statement on Instagram Comic Con wrote: "Due to Bernard’s partner being taken very ill he can no longer attend the event.

"He sends his sincere apologies and thanks you all for you understanding".

One of the hits of the event has been Jared Padalecki, one of the stars of Supernatural.

He donned a Liverpool FC shirt for Comic Con, to the delight of fans who have been posting numerous photos on social media.

Sci-fi fans and cosplay enthusiasts swarm to Comic Con events held worldwide every year with Liverpool no different.

This year it was held at the M&S Bank Arena over the weekend of May 4-5.