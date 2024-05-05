Titanic and Lord of the Rings actor Bernard Hill dies aged 79

The actor Bernard Hill, best known for his roles in Titanic and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has died.

His agent Lou Coulson announced that he died in the early hours of Sunday 5th May.

Hill, who was born in Blackley, Manchester, was 79.

He portrayed Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film Titanic and bagged 11 Academy Awards over his illustrious acting career.

Hill also played Theoden, King of Rohan, in The Lord Of The Rings trilogydirected by Sir Peter Jackson.

He also brought to life the character of Yosser Hughes in the legendary drama series Boys from the Blackstuff.

He was due to appear at Comic Con in Liverpool this weekend

The actor was due to make an appearance at this weekend's Comic Con in Liverpool, but he pulled out at the last minute, due to his partner taking ill.

Writing on X, the organisers of Comic Con said they were "heartbroken to hear the news".

