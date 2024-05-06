Animal shelter urgently needs homes for older dogs

Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports journalist Jahmal Williams-Thomas reports from the Dogs Trust in Manchester where they're looking for people to give a home to older dogs.

An animal shelter in Manchester say they're in desperate need of people to adopt older rescue dogs.

Over half the animals up for adoption at the Dogs Trust in Denton are over the age of eight.

Claire Sengers is an experienced dog owner and fosters dogs, she recently took on 9-year-old pug Jake.

"The rewards of fostering is one of the most rewarding things I've done in my life.

We could adopt one dog or two dogs the life they deserve but by fostering we can continue to give numerous dogs the life they derserve and get them ready for their forever homes and you can actually teach an old dog new trick."

Jake the pug is being fostered from the Dogs Trust Credit: ITV Granada

Lisa Eardley is the Rehoming centre manager for The Dogs Trust in Manchester.

She says: "There's lots of positive benefits, they settle in a lot quicker than dogs who have never been in homes before and they've got their personalities already."

If you are interested in giving a dog their forever home the Dog's Trust says: "We ask you to tell us about you, your home and your lifestyle and we do the runaround looking for the right dog.

This means that every dog has an equal opportunity to find a home, and more dog lovers will have the chance to welcome a Dogs Trust dog into their home."

