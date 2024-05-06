Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in a "nasty attack" at a block of flats in Manchester.

The incident happened around 8pm on Sunday 5 May at Bowling Green Court flats on Withington Road in Whalley Range.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a man was taken to hospital from the scene.

His injuries are "not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing", the spokesperson added.Last night, forensic officers were pictured scouring the scene for evidence after the "isolated incident".

Residents reported seeing blood at the entrance to the building.Detective Inspector Leanne Gibb said: "Our officers are hard at work at the scene establishing the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"This was a nasty attack and we are determined to apprehend the person responsible.

"I want to reassure the local community that we believe this to have been an isolated incident and here is no wider risk to the public.

"We have deployed officers to the scene to assist with enquiries and if you have any concerns I would urge you to speak to them."

